Family members have paid tribute to a woman killed in a crash, saying she was "fun-loving" and enjoyed starring in Tiktok videos.

Sara Pancas died in hospital, two days after the car she was driving left the A11 road and crashed into a tree in Ketteringham, Norfolk.

Patrolling police officers found the wreckage of her black Mini One at around 5.15am on Sunday, 3 November.

Family paid tribute to Ms Pancas, who is in her 30s: "Sara was a brilliant sister and always full of joy. She was fun-loving and would always spread this around her family and friends.

"She enjoyed watching (and starring in) TikTok videos, singing and most of all, spending time with her friends and family. She was close to us and always had so much energy. We will miss her greatly."

She died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 5 November.

A rear passenger, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

Two other passengers, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, are seriously injured in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or Ms Pancas' Mini before it crashed.

It had been travelling on the southbound carriageway and crashed just before the junction with Station Lane.

