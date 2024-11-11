A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder ten years after an attack left a Colchester man paralysed.

Stuart Coldicott sustained a life-threatening head injury on 11 February 2014 but died in March this year aged 46.

A 61-year-old man was arrested in Colchester after a post-mortem found Coldicott's death was linked to his head injury, prompting a fresh investigation.

The attack resulted in Coldicott, aged 36 at the time, becoming a paraplegic and requiring complex daily care.

In a statement, his family said he was "dearly loved" and "never lost his naughty sense of humour".

They added: "Nobody could replace him, and he will always remain in our hearts.

"Our mischievous family member is gone from this world but not from our hearts."

At the time of the attack, police were unable to prove Coldicott's head injury was due to a specific assault by one person.

However, a man was convicted for assaulting him before 11 February 2014.

Det Insp Lydia George, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said police will "take the time that this complex investigation requires and deserves".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know