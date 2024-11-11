The East falls silent to mark Armistice Day and remember those lost during wars

Play Brightcove video

The East falls silent to mark Armistice Day and remember those who have fought in conflicts around the world, Katie Ridley reports

People across the region fell silent as the clock struck 11 on Armistice Day, paying tribute to those lost during wars and conflicts.

Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in Peterborough.

Catherine Bennett, whose husband George was in the Armed Forces, was at the city's service.

She told ITV News Anglia: "It's amazing what people went through. My relatives never spoke about what happened.

"But I've been with the British Legion for nearly 25 years and I've done welfare work, and the things that people have told me, it's just amazing what they went through."

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: "It's really good to see so many people coming together to mark Armistice day.

"We know that so many people in Peterborough and across the country gave their lives for our freedom and it's really important that we are remembering those who have served and those who continue to serve our country."

At Ely College, students gathered for their own service. Pupils were encouraged to wear their service uniform.

16-year old Joe Wickham was playing Last Post, a proud and personal moment for him.

The sixth form student said: “My granddad was in the sea cadets and the Armed Force. He actually died on Remembrance Day four years ago. So every time I play it, it feels like I'm sort of honouring him, his memory as well.”

Year 11 student Piper Hughes said: “It really puts it into perspective that they really did - give their today for our tomorrow. So I just I feel grateful. But I also feel very sad.”

Year 10 student Kayleigh Davies said: “It kind of makes you feel like you've got a purpose to do something, representing people who've been involved in mainly war efforts.”

At the University of Northampton, a short reading was given.

The university's chaplain Rev Dr Stuart Mousir-Harrison, said: "We are remembering that World War One and World War Two.

"The conflicts, they're not just white issues or British issues, they're global issues. And the university has a number of students drawn from a number of countries - a significant number are often from west Africa, the far east.

"And we remember that 'world war' is what it means and yet so often, in our normal white Englishness or white Britishness, we forget that."

