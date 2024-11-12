Play Brightcove video

A rise in shoplifting is putting high street businesses under pressure, as ITV News Anglia's Hannah Kings reports

A shopkeeper says she has considered closing her business after a rise in thefts left her wondering if it is "worth carrying on".

Philippa Handy, who runs a vintage store, said she faces weekly incidents of shoplifting which is putting pressure on her finances and even her health.

"It’s sad, it hurts, and I feel like I have been personally affected by it," she told ITV News Anglia.

"It's really, really frustrating because this is my business, and at one point I did think - is it worth carrying on? Should I just close? I can’t stand the pressure any more."

Ms Handy, who owns No38 Vintage Emporium in Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, added that when the incidents are reported to police they rarely end in a conviction, instead "within a week or so you get an email saying the case has been closed".

She has resorted to putting up images in her windows of those seen shoplifting on her CCTV cameras - part of the expensive extra security measures she has installed at the shop, which includes locked glass cabinets for stock.

The Thames Valley region, which includes Newport Pagnell, recorded more than 17,000 shoplifting incidents in 2023-24, an increase of 43% on the previous year.

The region is now the sixth worst in the country for retail crime.

Thames Valley Police said it has doubled the number of neighbourhood officers to try and tackle the issue.

Matthew Barber, the police and crime commissioner, said: "There is absolutely a significant problem around organised criminality and opportunistic criminals out there, that I expect Thames Valley Police to deal with.

"But we need to get the scale of that into context. We need to make sure that people understand that the police will respond."

Retail trade union Usdaw says shoplifting also triggers incidents of abuse, threats and assaults towards shop workers.

The union has released a survey showing that nearly 70% of shop workers in the East of England have experienced verbal abuse and most were linked to cases of theft.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary, said: “Our survey demonstrates that theft from shops is not a victimless crime, with incidents regularly being a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shop workers.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent theft and even looting can cause issues beyond the incident itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers.

"Our members are reporting that they are often faced with hardened career criminals in their stores and much of the abuse they suffer is from those who are stealing to sell goods on, often to fund an addiction."

