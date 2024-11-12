The family of a woman who died in a car crash have paid tribute to her as someone "who had so much to live for".

Sara Ribeiro, 29, was a passenger in a black Mini One which hit a tree on the A11 near Ketteringham in Norfolk on 3 November.

She was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the car, 38-year-old Sara Pancas, died two days after the crash.

Ms Ribeiro's mother said in a statement released through police: "She was my best friend and she will be missed forever.

"She was a loving, caring person who had so much to live for."

Ms Ribeiro had been sitting in the back of the car, which was discovered on the southbound carriageway by patrolling officers at about 5.15am, having crashed into a tree near the junction with Station Lane.

Ms Pancas was described by her family as "a brilliant sister and always full of joy" in a tribute released on Monday.

Two other passengers - a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s - were seriously injured and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses, and urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 69 of 3 November.

