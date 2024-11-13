A teenager who had a lump on her neck for two years before she was diagnosed with cancer is urging people to learn five of the main warning signs of the disease in young people.

Georgia Kennedy from Deeping Gate in Peterborough was only 19 years old when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma after unknowingly experiencing two common symptoms.

She is now working with Teenage Cancer Trust and calling for other young people to be aware of the five most common signs of cancer after suffering with unexplained extreme tiredness and a lump on her neck.

Ms Kennedy, now 21, had struggled with tiredness since she was 15, but was told it was "teenage problems" and that she would grew out of it.

“I was a tired teenager compared to my friends," she said. "I’d stopped all my sports because of it and cut down on activities, but when Covid hit I put the issue on the back burner. When I was diagnosed it made sense.”

Ms Kennedy also had another common sign of cancer, a lump on her neck around her collarbone.

She said: “When I developed the cough, I did have a lump on my neck that I didn’t notice.

"Now when I look back at photos, I can see the lump from maybe two years before I was diagnosed. But because it was so small and grew so gradually, I didn't ever say anything about it."

The five common signs of cancer in young people are:

Lumps, bumps and swellings - lumps and swellings can be anywhere on your body;

Unexplained tiredness - you might feel completely exhausted all of the time – even a good night’s sleep does not help;

Mole changes - this could be a change in the size, shape, colour or texture of a mole, or if it starts bleeding;

Persistent pain - this is extreme pain that doesn’t go away with painkillers;

Unexplained weight change - this could be weight loss or gain when you haven’t changed your diet, how much you’re exercising or any medication you’re on.

Georgia went travelling following her remission and is now studying drama at Manchester University.

In October 2022 Ms Kennedy developed a cough which led to her going to A&E at Peterborough City Hospital struggling to breathe and having a chest x-ray.

She was then told by a nurse that "it could be an infection, but it's most likely cancer".

"I hadn't even registered cancer as an option so I thought that can't be right," said Ms Kennedy. "I remember having tunnel vision, I couldn’t really hear anyone, and it was like my senses were gone. I just sat there thinking this can’t be happening.”

Teenage Cancer Trust research has found that just 17% of 13-24-year-olds know all five of the main warning signs of cancer in young people, which are: lumps, bumps and swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain, and unexplained weight change.

Ms Kennedy was diagnosed with suspected Hodgkin lymphoma and had six cycles of chemotherapy and was given the all-clear in May 2023. She went travelling following her remission and is now studying drama at Manchester University.

Louise Soanes, Teenage Cancer Trust chief nurse, said: “It’s so important to know your own body to be able to spot any changes. Although cancer in young people is rare, it does happen, so it’s really important that young people know the most common signs.

“If you feel that something is wrong then speak to your GP. It might not be cancer but if you’re worried it’s important to get checked out and give the doctor as much information as possible.”

To find out more about signs of cancer, visit Teenage Cancer Trust.

