Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the bus carrying six schoolchildren ran off the road and overturned in the water-filled ditch.

Dramatic CCTV pictures captured the moment a double decker school bus toppled into a water-filled drainage ditch, trapping six children inside.

The incident happened on a Fenland road near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire and was witnessed by a driver coming the other way who rushed to help.

Louis Neacy was driving home from work on Thursday evening near Wisbech when he saw the school bus carrying the children coming the other way.

Mr Neacy, who has just moved to the area, told ITV News Anglia: "I saw a big vehicle coming toward me and I thought it was a lorry. Then I just saw it sort of topple into the dyke.

"Me and the driver behind both stopped and ran down to see what had happened and that's when I saw it was a school bus and you could hear all the kids screaming.

"It was horrible. They looked young. There was water in the dyke too so it was hard to see how we could get them out."

The children were treated by paramedics though none required hospital treatment. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn as a precaution.

Rescuers with the bus in Wisbech Credit: Louis Neacy

Mr Neacy said a fellow driver had a hammer in their car so they started smashing windows to get the children out.

"We got them all safe but the driver was trapped and she was saying she'd hurt her head. We didn't want to move her if she had a head injury but it was really scary," he said.

"The police and ambulance and fire brigade turned up quickly, but it was frightening. I'm just glad that all the children got out."

The crash happened just before 5.15pm on Thursday at Leverington Common near Wisbech St Mary, in Cambridgeshire.

Police worked into the evening with firefighters and paramedics to secure the scene.

Fire crews work at the scene of the bus crash Credit: Louis Neacy

The ambulance service said the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that six schoolchildren on board the bus were rescued and treated by paramedics, though they were not taken to hospital.

Comments on social media from parents suggested at least one of the children had suffered a broken collarbone.

The ambulance service said three ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

School bus company GDS Travel: "There is an investigation and we are co-operating fully. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know