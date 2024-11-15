A family have paid tribute to a much-loved mum and grandmother killed in a crash.

Carol-Ann Rimini, 60, was a passenger in a red MG ZS which collided with a VW Transporter on the A6 near Haynes in Bedfordshire on Saturday afternoon.

The grandmother, from Eaton Socon near St Neots in Cambridgeshire was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 5pm at Wilstead Hill.

Two other people were seriously hurt and others suffered minor injuries.

Ms Rimini's family said they were deeply saddened by their "heart-breaking" loss.

“My mum was a well-loved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and cherished member of the community, remembered for her warmth, strength, and generosity. Carol will be missed deeply by everyone that knew her.”

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for anyone that was travelling along the A6 around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident itself, to come forward.

They want to hear from anyone who captured any dashcam footage which could help their investigation.

