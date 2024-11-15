The mother of a 26-year-old man who was stabbed to death says his "love, laughter and legacy" will be remembered.

Bedfordshire Police launched a murder investigation after Patrice Che died following a stabbing in Brereton Road, Bedford, on 5 November.

Paying tribute, his mum said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my pearl.

"Patrice is his name, but I called him Pat — my son, a father, husband, and playmate. As you journey beyond your home, I pray that your next steps are peaceful.

"May our cherished memories bring me comfort and strength during this unimaginably difficult time."

She added: "May your love, laughter and legacy live on in our hearts. My son's journey on earth has ended; sleep well with the angels by your side."

Tyreese Kamau, 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was charged with murder on 8 November in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance next month.

