Sir Rod Stewart has said he may have to sell his five sports cars because of the potholes near his home.

The 79-year-old singer-songwriter who lives near Harlow in Essex shared videos of himself two years ago filling in potholes in his neighbourhood.

He picked up the theme again with a post on Instagram of a photo of himself in front of his luxury sports cars, with brands including Ferrari and Lamborghini.

"I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true ‘works of art'," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them. I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them.

"This post is for my fans - thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them.

"And to all the trolls… don’t bother; I never read the comments."

A spokesman for Essex County Council said investment in repairing potholes was at an all-time high.

"We’d like to reassure Sir Rod Stewart that Essex County Council is investing more money this year than ever in maintaining and repairing the roads of Essex," they said.

"An additional £37m is being invested to address potholes and carry out larger scale works, like resurfacing and vegetation clearance, through our priority one programme.

"As a result, more potholes around the county are being fixed, so Sir Rod can join other Essex residents sailing along our roads."

Rod Stewart filling in a pothole in 2022 Credit: Sir Rod Stewart / Instagram

In March 2022, the rock star filmed himself fixing potholes near his home, saying he was "repairing the street where I live as no one can be bothered to do it".

He said: “People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.

“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11."

At the time, Essex Highways said they would "discourage anyone from doing work on the roads themselves because without proper traffic management and other specific safety measures, residents are putting themselves at risk".

