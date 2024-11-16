Friends and family searching for a man who has been missing for nearly three months have discovered a body in a river.

Martyn Richardson, 27, went missing in August and Essex police had carried out extensive searches for him.

A search party of 60 people - mostly family and friends - organised their own search for Mr Richardson on Saturday, focusing on fields alongside the river Pant at Bocking near Braintree in Essex.

In the early afternoon came the news that a body had been found in the river, near the bank.

ITV News Anglia was told by Mr Richardson's family that the body was found by four people who had been detailed to look along the river near where his bike was found.

The search organised by family and friends of Mr Richardson focused on fields alongside the river Pant in Bocking. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The last time he had been seen was at a family party in Bocking on Saturday 24 August.

He had left the party at around 8.20pm to cycle home to Braintree but never arrived.

Instead his bike was found away from his usual route home, abandoned in tall grass between a footpath and river in Bocking.

Police released last known CCTV sightings of Martyn as part of their search. Credit: Essex Police

In the weeks after he went missing, Essex Police released appeals from his family including from his grandmother, Mary, who said: “Martyn is a dearly loved member of our family and we just want him back home.

“He is a sensitive and loving boy who would help anyone if he could.

“We are desperate for any news of Martyn’s whereabouts or information that can help the police find out where he is."

The emergency services have carried out widespread searches for Mr Richardson. Credit: Essex Police

Since Mr Richardson’s disappearance almost three months ago Essex Police say they’ve carried out extensive searches of the area using marine and drone units as well as analysing more than 900 pieces of CCTV footage.

In a statement they said: “We have suspended search activity for Martyn Richardson… This follows the discovery of a man’s body in a waterway in Bocking. Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Richardson’s family have been informed and we are supporting them.”

Mr Richardson had Aspergers and was described by his family as very routine-driven. They said his disappearance was completely out of character.

Essex Police say their inquiries are ongoing and they are urging people not to speculate at what they describe as " this difficult time."

