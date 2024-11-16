A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in the boot of a vehicle.

Northamptonshire Police were contacted by a member of the public over concerns for the welfare of a woman in Corby on Wednesday, November 13.

Police said inquiries led them to discover a woman's body inside the boot of a vehicle in the Ilford area of London.

They are treating the woman's death as suspicious and a murder investigation has begun.

In a statement Supt Steve Freeman, from Northamptonshire Police, said “Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team and the Metropolitan Police have been working at pace to establish the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

“The investigation is ongoing and there will be continued police activity over the weekend in various locations, including Corby and Ilford.

“Although we believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public, extra patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days for reassurance purposes.

“Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help, and anyone who may have information that could assist our inquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

