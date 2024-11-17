A charity that was set up 13 years ago to help hospitals by making out-of-hours deliveries, has marked a major milestone with its 20,000th delivery .

Norfolk Blood Bikes, run by a group of volunteers, are on call every night and day during the weekend and bank holidays to deliver lifesaving blood products, donated breast milk and samples for testing.

Free of charge, the charity has ensured the NHS can keep funds focused on frontline care.

This weekend they completed their 20,000th delivery, dropping off vital blood supplies to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Norfolk Blood Bikes volunteer Mike making a nightly delivery to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

Started in 2011, the team of 100 volunteers has grown to meet increasing demand and now averages more than six calls every 24-hours.

Over the last few years, their duties have increased to include daily deliveries of blood to the Norwich base of East Anglian Air Ambulance, and support for the human breast milk donor network across the county.

The charity now works with the Human Milk Foundation, collecting milk from donors and delivering it to a network of milk hubs. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Richard Hindson, Director of Operations and Infrastructure at East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) said "Volunteers from Norfolk Blood Bikes deliver to Helimed House, EAAA’s Norwich base, every night of the year.

"This means EAAA crews have blood on board the helicopter and critical care cars ready to treat trauma patients, who have major bleeds and require urgent out of hospital critical care, to give them best chance of survival and recovery.

"Last year, EAAA crews delivered 68 blood transfusions at the scene of medical emergencies in our region, so we are incredibly grateful for the tireless dedication of Norfolk Blood Bike volunteers."

Sandy Gourlay, Chairman of Norfolk Blood Bikes said “Whilst it has taken only thirteen years since November 2011 to complete 20,000 tasks and delivering over 100,000 lifesaving units of blood and blood products with thousands of litres of donated breast milk to hospitals and families in Norfolk, I suspect the next 20,000 tasks may take a lot less time.

"Every year, our amazing team of volunteers give up more than 25,000 hours of their time to ride, drive, fundraise and promote the charity in order to keep the wheels turning.

"We all take great pride in being part of this team and serving the people of Norfolk”

