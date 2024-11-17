People living near the home of a woman found dead in the boot of a car have said they had heard arguing and screaming coming from the house where she lived.

The body of Harshita Brella, 24, of Corby, was discovered in a car parked in a street in London on Thursday.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police launched a murder inquiry and said they believe Ms Brella was attacked by someone she knew at her home in Skegness Walk in Corby.

Single mum Kelly Philp, who lives near the scene, said: "I heard shouting and things falling about, I heard the back gate slamming."

She said she had been left feeling anxious, scared and worried by the events.

"I feel so sad about the loss of the lass. I can't get over it, I can't believe it," she said.

Police have sealed off the house where Ms Brella lived in Corby and an officer is guarding the address.

Police at Sturton Walk in Corby where Ms Brella lived. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A murder inquiry was launched by Northamptonshire Police after the body of Ms Brella was found inside the boot of a vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford, in the early hours of Thursday.

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU ), said: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.“

The home where Ms Brella lived was in Sturton Walk in Corby. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police said they were working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.

Northamptonshire Police have also referred themselves to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct - because of previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

It gave no further details about the previous contact.

The force said it was contacted on Wednesday by a member of the public concerned for Ms Brella's welfare.

Officers went to her home in Skegness Walk, Corby, but got no answer, so a missing persons inquiry was launched.

A post-mortem examination established that she had been murdered.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

