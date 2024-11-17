A family have paid tribute to a "kind and gentle" rig worker who died of a stab wound to the chest.

Police launched a murder inquiry after Abdulkadar Chadli, 48, was attacked in Mousehold Street in Norwich on the evening of Friday, 1 November.

His family said: "It is so very, very sad that such a kind, caring and gentle guy was taken so violently from his friends and family.

“I wish we could tell him how much we miss him and love him and how every day we wish we had appreciated the short time we got to spend with him.

“He used to have long spells away working at sea, now we just must try to imagine that this trip will be a little bit longer, but we will see him again one day.”

Abdulkadar Chadli worked on the rigs and was described by his family as a kind and gentle man. Credit: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old man has been charged with Mr Chadli's murder and will face trial next March at Norwich Crown Court.

He was arrested along with a 37-year-old man after officers were called to to a house in Mousehold Street, Norwich, on 1 November at 10.15pm.

The 37-year-old has been released on police bail until January 2025, pending further inquiries.

