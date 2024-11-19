Police trying to identify a woman killed in a road crash have issued pictures of her shoe and coat to try to discover who she is.

The woman died at the scene after she was struck by a white Renault van on the A47 in King's Lynn just before 10pm on Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened at the end of the westbound slip road near Saddlebow.

The woman is described as white, slim, and around 5ft 5 inches tall with shoulder-length auburn hair, some of which was dyed purple.

She was wearing light blue denim jeans with a dark blue hooded, zip up top and a Primark green waxed coat with a fur hood.

She had black and purple steel toe-capped Maxsteel trainers on and was wearing a silver crucifix-style necklace and plain gold ring. She had a large red chilli pepper tattoo on her right ankle.

Det Insp Dave McCormack said: “To date, our inquiries have not been able to identify the pedestrian.

“We need to let this woman’s family know what has happened and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene including ambulance and air ambulance. The road was reopened at around 2.20am.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage, by calling 101 and quoting reference NC-17112024-390.

