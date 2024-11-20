The family of a woman whose death is being treated as murder have described her as someone with a "kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help others".

Carol Georgiou died after an incident on 2 November in Holywell Place in Milton Keynes.

A man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail.

Her family said in a statement released through police they said she was a "wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and mother".

"Carol was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help others," they said.

Play Brightcove video

Police carrying out their investigation at Holywell Place in Milton Keynes

"She cherished her role as a mother to her sons and brought joy and laughter wherever she went.

“Her passing has left a deep void in our family, and we are struggling to imagine life without her. We will always treasure her warm smile, loving embraces, and witty sense of humour. Our main focus now is on supporting Carol's sons and each other during this challenging time."

They thanked the authorities, public, family and friends for "their outpouring of love and comfort".

They said a celebration of Ms Georgiou's life would be held for close family and friends.

The murder investigation led by Thames Valley Police continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know