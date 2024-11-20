Ford is to cut about 800 roles across the UK over the next three years as part of a wider European jobs cull.

The car manufacturer said the wider restructuring programme will see it axe around 4,000 jobs across Europe, with its operations in Germany and the UK being particularly impacted.

It said the overhaul is aimed to “create a more cost-competitive structure and ensure the long-term sustainability” of the business in Europe.

The company said it comes amid pressure from “lower-than-expected demand” for its electric cars.

It did not disclose which UK sites are set to be impacted by the proposed job cuts.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said: “We are proud of our new product portfolio for Europe and committed to building a thriving business in Europe for generations to come.

“It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

