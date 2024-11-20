Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a seaside home.

The woman in her 20s was found in the property in Middlegate, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, after Norfolk Police officers were called shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, 19 November.

Emergency services workers also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A post-mortem examination will be held and the area has been cordoned off while officers carry out inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

