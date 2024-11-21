Anglia Late Edition - November 2024
This programme was broadcast in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 21 November 2024
This week farmers descended on Westminster with their banners, placards and tractors to protest about changes to inheritance tax for farms.
Labour's inheritance tax change limits the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.
For anything above that, landowners will pay a 20% tax rate, rather than the standard 40% rate of inheritance tax (IHT) applied to other land and property.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed remained adamant “three quarters of farmers will pay nothing” in inheritance tax.
Farmers have reacted angrily to the changes, with the president of the NFU accusing the government of "betrayal" and claiming the policy will "rip the heart of family farms".
The programme also discussed the forthcoming vote on the Assisted Dying Bill which comes on the Commons on Friday 29 November.
A survey of Anglia region MPs by ITV News has revealed that more than half are still undecided about how they will vote.
Of the MPs who responded 24 were undecided with eight planning to vote against the proposed new law and 13 who have decided to vote in favour.
Emma Hutchinson was joined by three MPs from the East of England on the programme:
Chris Curtis is the Labour MP for Milton Keynes North
Ben Obese-Jecty is the Conservative MP for Huntingdon
Marie Goldman is the Liberal Democrat MP for Chelmsford
