Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England. Presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was broadcast in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 21 November 2024

This week farmers descended on Westminster with their banners, placards and tractors to protest about changes to inheritance tax for farms.

Labour's inheritance tax change limits the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

For anything above that, landowners will pay a 20% tax rate, rather than the standard 40% rate of inheritance tax (IHT) applied to other land and property.

Farmers in tractors joined Tuesday protest march to parliament on Tuesday Credit: ITV News Anglia

Environment Secretary Steve Reed remained adamant “three quarters of farmers will pay nothing” in inheritance tax.

Farmers have reacted angrily to the changes, with the president of the NFU accusing the government of "betrayal" and claiming the policy will "rip the heart of family farms".

The second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill comes before the House on Commons on Friday 29 November Credit: ITV News Anglia

The programme also discussed the forthcoming vote on the Assisted Dying Bill which comes on the Commons on Friday 29 November.

A survey of Anglia region MPs by ITV News has revealed that more than half are still undecided about how they will vote.

Of the MPs who responded 24 were undecided with eight planning to vote against the proposed new law and 13 who have decided to vote in favour.

Emma Hutchinson was joined by three MPs from the East of England on the programme:

Chris Curtis is the Labour MP for Milton Keynes North

Ben Obese-Jecty is the Conservative MP for Huntingdon

Marie Goldman is the Liberal Democrat MP for Chelmsford

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Chris Curtis MP (Lab), Ben Obese-Jecty MP (Con) and Marie Goldman MP (Lib Dem) Credit: ITV Anglia

