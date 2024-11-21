Play Brightcove video

Neighbours of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter and her husband have spoken of their disgust as the Charity Commission published a highly critical report about the running of the Captain Tom Foundation.

The charities watchdog found there had been repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin.

These included a misleading implication that donations from book sales would go to the foundation, when proceeds of a £1.4m book deal were instead paid to their company Club Nook. The report said no donation had been made to the charity.

Villagers living near the Bedfordshire family home where Captain Tom completed his charity challenge said they had been proud of them initially - but that feeling had soured.

Jadene Elphick-Pont lives in Marston Moretaine and described the report's findings as 'disgusting' Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jadene Elphick-Pont, 29, lives in the village of Marston Moretaine, and said: "I think it is really disgusting that they have exploited people for their own personal gain.

"I think they should repay all the money they've taken, back into the charity," she added.

R esident Majorie Williams, 74, said that it had been a topic of conversation in the village.

"It's all very sad, isn't it? It's a shame. We were very proud of them locally; it's not very good."

Simon Haddon and Hannah Petherick believe the Ingharm-Moore's should pay the money back Credit: ITV News Anglia

Talking of the money, Hannah Petherick, 39, said it all should be donated to the foundation.

"It should go to who it's meant to go to in the first place, not for their own personal benefit," she said. "It was in his name so it sort of goes against what he believed in and what he did."

Small business owner Sam Barnes had fond memories of Captain Tom's charity fundraising during the pandemic, adding that "it was nice when it happened".

"When it was all going on it was nice for the village," said the 34-year-old. "Then we soon realised they were cheating the system somewhere; got greedy early."

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Colin Ingram were both asked to make donations to the charity, but declined, said the commission Credit: PA

The Ingram-Moores said that the book publisher "paid Captain Sir Tom a fee, it was his and he decided what to do with it".

They stressed that they "never took a penny" from public donations when the veteran raised £38.9m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown, and that the books were separate.

The Charity Commission report pointed out that the prologue of Captain Tom's autobiography, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, is attributed to the veteran and the wording suggested he thought funds from the book would flow through to the foundation.

A village letter box in Marson Moretaine is still decked with Captain Sir Tom decorations Credit: ITV News Anglia

Neighbour James Ellis said that if it was the veteran's wish for the family to keep the money from the book then he did not take issue.

"I don't think they're crooks in any way," said the retired engineer, 69.

"It's been left to them, it's his will isn't it? Their inheritance in a way. They've already done enough."

Derek Rathbone, 74 , told ITV News Anglia that there was still a lot of affection for Sir Captain Tom in the village.

"It doesn't mar the fact I appreciate what he achieved. I appreciate all the effort he put into it but it has put a black mark on it," he said.

