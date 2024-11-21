A man who admitted killing his mother on the grounds of diminished responsibility has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Sebastian Compton was arrested on Friday 9 February after a member of the public called 999 concerned by the appearance of a man in Chelmsford.

When police arrived they found the 47-year-old sitting in the back of an ambulance.

He said he had just killed his mother by stabbing her multiple times.

Michele was found with multiple stab wounds in Readers Court in Great Baddow, Chelmsford. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police and ambulance drove to his home address in Readers Court, Great Baddow, where they found his mother Michele Romano. She died at the scene.

Initially Compton denied Ms Romano's murder but he pleaded guilty to her manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility ahead of a scheduled trial due to start in October.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday 21 November where he was given an indefinite hospital order.

