When her fundraising father Captain Sir Tom Moore hit the headlines for his pandemic efforts, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was never far from the spotlight.

But before that, she was “one of Britain’s leading business women”, according to her official website.

She is also described as a life coach and motivational speaker, with the site saying she has gained a “wealth of knowledge and expertise” from working over the years with well-known brands including clothing retailer Gap and high-end department store Fortnum & Mason.

Her story has been “one of business, family and leadership”, the website stated.

When Sir Tom soared to prominence as Covid-19 spread across the globe, Mrs Ingram-Moore – one of the veteran’s two daughters – often gave interviews and appeared in photographs and video footage taken by the media as her father’s charitable efforts captured the imagination of a locked-down UK.

Mrs Ingram-Moore described herself on her website as one of Britain's leading business women. Credit: PA

She spoke of the “richness of living in a multi-generational household”, having asked her elderly father to move in with her family in their property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire – on the lawn of which he completed his 100 laps, raising £38.9m for NHS Charities Together.

Alongside her chartered accountant husband, Colin, Mrs Ingram-Moore co-founded business recruitment agency Maytrix and both are co-directors of private limited company Club Nook.

Mrs Ingram-Moore accompanied her father to the regal surrounds of Windsor Castle in the summer of 2020 to see him knighted, and took a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon months after Sir Tom’s death in 2021 where she stood to applause and cheers.

Credit: PA

But just three years later she and her husband had been banned by the Charity Commission from being charity trustees.

Mrs Ingram-Moore described the commission’s inquiry as a “harrowing and debilitating ordeal” which had left the family feeling suspended in “constant fear and mental anguish”.

A quote on her website, attributed to Mrs Ingram-Moore, described how she feels a “weight of responsibility for doing the right thing, for not letting people down and responding to the love and compassion that has come our way”.

