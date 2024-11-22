Detectives investigating the murder of Harshita Brella, who was found dead in the boot of a car, have released a new CCTV image that they believe was taken on the night she was killed.

The photograph shows Mrs Brella and her husband Pankaj Lamba walking around Corby Boating Lake in Cottingham Road on Sunday, November 10th.

Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone who might have seen them, or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Mrs Brella's body was found inside the boot of a car in Ilford in London on Thursday, November 14.

Police suspect that she was killed by her husband in Corby, where they had been living in Sturton Walk.

Mr Lamba is believed to have transported her body to London, abandoned the car and fled the country.

An international manhunt has been launched to find him.

Pankaj Lamba Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: "Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

"We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic. As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

"If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

"Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice."

Harshita Brella's body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford Credit: Northamptonshire Police

In August, Northamptonshire Police received a report of domestic abuse by Mrs Brella.

Following her death, a review of the force’s handling of this investigation was carried out.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James said: "Following Harshita’s death, Northamptonshire Police reviewed the Force’s handling of an investigation which was launched following a domestic abuse allegation by Harshita Brella on August 29.

"The investigation was owned by a specialist detective from within the Domestic Abuse Investigation Team.

"Harshita was identified as being at high risk of domestic abuse and was immediately assigned an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA)."

"A referral was also made to the MARAC (Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference), sharing information with partners and collectively formulating a safety plan. Harshita was placed in a refuge and visited and contacted by officers on a number of occasions throughout the investigation.

"The alleged perpetrator was identified, quickly arrested and bailed with conditions.

"Northamptonshire Police actively sought and obtained a Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN) and a Domestic Violence Protection Order was authorised at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 5 which remained in place for 28 days whilst the investigations continued against the alleged perpetrator.

"This case has been referred for a Domestic Homicide Review which will seek to identify any learning."

