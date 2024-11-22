Ministers have been encouraged to end a “Mexican stand-off” that is delaying residents from returning home more than a month since a fatal explosion.

MPs heard a total of 26 households remain in temporary accommodation following the Cleat Hill incident which resulted in the deaths of Paul Swales, 85, and Julia Harris, 84.

Housing minister Rushanara Ali added that a further 17 households have made their own arrangements, including staying with friends and family.

A reservoir of gas was encountered during drilling for the installation of a ground source heat pump in a residential neighbourhood back garden on Cleat Hill in Bedfordshire in July.

Conservative former minister Richard Fuller, who represents North Bedfordshire, said actions were taken in response to the discovery but an explosion occurred at the property on 19 October.

He noted the blast happened close to where gas from the underground reservoir had been venting.

The explosion happened early on a Saturday morning. Credit: Ajay Cheema.

Mr Fuller said a series of investigations are taking place, including by the police and the Crown Prosecution Service, regarding the period between 2 July and 19 October.

He used an adjournment debate in the Commons to suggest more should be done to help give people the confidence to return home.

Mr Fuller said: “Many are eager to do so, however, there are many residents who have considerable anxiety about a return with concerns for their safety, the safety of their children or for loved ones.

“I have spoken to residents and a major assistance in building that confidence would be for there to be an accountable, authoritative voice to, if you will, underwrite the assertion that it is safe to return.

“However, it seems that none of the agencies appear to have the combination of expertise and authority to make such a call.

“In the absence of this, the default may be that the risks of returning will be transferred from a responsible body to each resident, with potential implications for future insurance and other liabilities, and this clearly should not happen.

“So may I ask the minister what steps she can take to end this Mexican stand-off regarding advice on a safe return for residents to their property?

“And will the minister urgently investigate in what form a responsible agency or authority could provide the underwritten reassurance that it is safe for residents to return?”

For the government, Ms Ali said 43 households were evacuated at the time, containing 100 people. The council has previously said that 50 households are affected.

After detailing the current living circumstances for the residents, the minister said: “As he pointed out, it is hugely disruptive to the lives of the residents alongside the added uncertainty and the ongoing issues around not being able to return home.”

Ms Ali said the Health and Safety Executive had carried out an investigation on the site, and the British Geological Survey and Coal Authority were working with the local authority.

MPs heard public meetings have taken place to keep residents informed about ongoing work while Bedford Borough Council is considering the installation of gas meters to allow for the early detection of any gas build-up in homes.

Ms Ali added: “The safety of residents is absolutely paramount. Partners are working together taking into account the technical advice on the risk mitigations and assurances that will support the return of residents to their homes, including the usage of gas monitoring systems.”

She said: “I know that officials in my department have got close relationships with the local partners and with the local authority, and we will continue to work in partnership with those key stakeholders in his constituency, as well as with him.”

