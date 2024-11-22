A man who kicked a two-year-old girl to death has been found guilty of her murder.

A jury took less than a day to return a guilty verdict against Scott Jeff, 24, for murdering Isabella Wheildon.

Isabella's mother, former nursery worker Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, who was standing trial alongside her then-partner, was cleared of murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Gleason-Mitchell, 24 and of no fixed address, was cleared of murder but had already pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

Jeff, who jurors heard was regularly hitting and beating Isabella behind closed doors, was also found guilty of two counts of child cruelty.

Suffolk Police found the toddler dead in a locked bathroom at a temporary housing unit in Ipswich on 30 June last year, after Gleason-Mitchell confided in a friend who raised concerns with officers.

Isabella suffered a catalogue of horrific injuries before her death, prosecutor Sally Howes KC telling jurors the toddler's likely cause of death was "either kicking or stamping".

Jeff will be sentenced on 13 December.

