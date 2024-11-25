People living on a caravan park on a flood plain have been forced from their homes by the rising waters, as authorities issued a severe flood warning for the area.

The warning means that there is a risk to life around Billing Aquadrome in Northampton and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

People waded through deep water on Monday to escape the flooding, holding carrier bags containing their belongings.

Stan Brown, 67, who has lived on the Billing Aquadrome park for 25 years, said he has “had enough” and felt he had no choice but to move away.

A resident at Billing Aquadrome is helped by emergency services. Credit: PA

He said: “I’ve got somewhere else to go but I’m one of the few. Other people have spent their life savings to buy a place on there, and now they’ve got nowhere else to go.”

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire and Stansted Airport after several fallen trees damaged overhead wires.

Stan Brown standing by Billing Aquadrome Credit: PA

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the Government was allocating more money this winter to upgrade flood defences faster.

He said: “This Government inherited from the previous government flood defences that are in the worst condition on record.

“Now we’ve allocated in the budget £2.4 billion to upgrade our flood defences, better maintain those we already have, build new flood defences to keep people safe.”

