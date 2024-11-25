All train services through Northampton have been suspended due to severe flooding at the station and railway tracks.

It is after the River Nene burst its banks following Storm Bert.

There will be major disruption on the West Coast Main Line between Milton Keynes and Rugby throughout Monday, Network Rail has said.

And there will be no rail replacement buses as local roads are impacted too.

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast will be running a reduced service, with trains being diverted away from Northampton.

Carole Bayliss, from Network Rail, apologised to passengers and said: "While our teams monitor water levels and wait until it's safe to fully assess the extent of flood damage to the railway, we're urging passengers to check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.”

The A5 in Towcester has been closed due to flooding between Brackley Road and Milton Keynes.

The A428 Harlestone Road is also impassable between the Church Brampton Turn Off and the Upper Harlestone.

