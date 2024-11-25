A man who stabbed to death his former partner has admitted her murder.

Logan Burnett attacked 26-year-old Courtney Mitchell in Burrell Road in Ipswich on 6 August.

Police were called at 7.10pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed, and she died on the way to hospital.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed she had died from stab wounds to the chest.

Burnett, 27, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Courtney Mitchell, 26, died on her way to hospital. Credit: Suffolk Police

He had fled the scene after the attack but was immediately identified as the suspect.

Following police investigation, he was traced to a house in north-east Ipswich the following morning, and arrested.

He was charged with Ms Mitchell's murder the following day.

He will be sentenced on 17 February.

A police cordon at the scene of the murder in Burrell Road, Ipswich. Credit: PA

Det Supt Nicola Wallace said: “This was a completely senseless loss of life which has devastated Courtney’s family.

“Logan Burnett is a violent coward who murdered a defenceless woman in front of her friends and members of the public in broad daylight.

“At least by admitting his guilt, Burnett has spared Courtney’s family the additional trauma of a trial, but the pain and anguish his actions that evening have caused will live with them for ever.”

