A man has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman found dead in a home in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to Beech Close in Little Shelford at 8.13am on Thursday.

Inside the house, they found the dead body of a woman.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were treating her death as unexplained.

A port-mortem examination will take place later on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know