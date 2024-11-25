Little Shelford murder investigation: Man bailed over murder after woman found dead in bungalow
A man has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman found dead in a home in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called to Beech Close in Little Shelford at 8.13am on Thursday.
Inside the house, they found the dead body of a woman.
Cambridgeshire Police said they were treating her death as unexplained.
A port-mortem examination will take place later on Monday.
