Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in a rural village.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 5.45am on Sunday about the sudden death of a 43-year-old man.

Officers from the East Midlands special operations unit began making inquiries, and linked the death to an incident at Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Fish Street, Northampton the previous evening which involved the victim.

A post-mortem examination has been unable to determine a cause of death, and more tests will be carried out.

A 24-year-old man from the Daventry area was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Simon Barnes said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family, loved ones and friends at this completely devastating time.

“Our fast-moving investigation is dedicated to answering all the necessary questions about what has led to this man’s death.

“I would ask anyone who has information, no matter how small it may seem, to share it with us as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Weymouth or incident number 24000699476, or submit footage online.

