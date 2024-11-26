British troops called in as drones seen over US Air Force bases in UK again

Drones have once again been spotted flying near US Air Force bases in the UK - with British troops drafted in to find those responsible, according to sources.

The US Air Force (USAF) said it was monitoring the airspace over East Anglia bases RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell after the drones were seen overnight.

Sources told the PA news agency around 60 troops have been deployed to help USAF in its investigation of the incident.

USAF said the number of sightings “fluctuated and varied between the bases” but they had not been identified as hostile.

It comes days after USAF confirmed that a small number of “unmanned aerial systems” were spotted in the vicinity of and over the three bases between Wednesday and Sunday.

UK authorities are working to ensure the safety of the sites.

The USAF has not identified who is believed to be behind the incidents.

A spokesperson for USAF in Europe said: “We can confirm there were sightings [on Monday] during night-time hours and can only confirm that the number fluctuated and varied between the bases over the night.

“Since 20 November, there has been no impact to residents or infrastructure and they have not been identified as hostile.

“However, they are still continuously being monitored to ensure the safety and security of the installations.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites.

“We are supporting the US Air Force response.”

