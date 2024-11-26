Play Brightcove video

Russell Hookey spoke to a campaigner as local MPs debated the pros and cons of the pylon route.

The debate over whether a pylon line stretching 100 miles (160km) should be installed through the East of England has landed in parliament - with MPs clashing over whether cost or countryside matters more.

The current plans from National Grid would see electricity lines and 50-metre high pylons begin in Norwich in Norfolk and travel to Tilbury in Essex.

The pylons would transfer electricity from offshore wind farms along the East Anglian coast to the South East of England.

However, people living along the proposed route along with some MPs for those communities have criticised the plans, saying the pylons would "destroy the countryside" and argue there are better alternatives.

For local MPs speaking in the debate, including Sir Bernard Jenkin who brought it into parliament, it was an opportunity to tell the new government exactly how their constituents feel.

Sir Bernard, MP for Harwich and North Essex, said: "It does rub salt in the wound in East Anglia that other countries, having the luxury of offshore schemes, for example from Scotland to the North East of England but we're not getting it in East Anglia. For some reason, our countryside isn't worth the investment."

Waveney Valley's Green MP Adrian Ramsay said alternatives to the 100-mile pylon line should be considered.

He said: "These points need to be properly considered and the alternatives need to be properly addressed. Both under-grounding more or all of the route or an off-shore grid."

Lib Democrat Marie Goldman, Chelmsford's MP, said finding an acceptable solution was essential.

"Those people who are very well organised, will continue to kick up a fuss about this, understandably so, and it will delay the aim of creating renewable energy that we absolutely need."

MPs Sir Bernard Jenkin (left), Adrain Ramsey (middle), and Marie Goldman (right) all spoke in the debate. Credit: ITV Anglia

Campaigner Rosie Pearson said she was frustrated after three consultations by National Grid and believed they had gone from being seen as villagers to "blockers, obstructionists, nimbys".

"We have never had any choice, never had any alternatives and we've never been listened to," she told ITV News Anglia.

"Every year, National Grid comes back to us with a new consultation with the same plans slightly tweaked. They've ignored things that people have said before, they're not listening to farmers and they're not listening to communities and they show no concern for the environment."

Campaigner Rosie Pearson says people living along the proposed route are not being listened to. Credit: ITV Anglia

"The narrative is the change of government has very much worked against communities because instead of people having valid worries and concerns about the project."

The government said it was in "listening mode" but needed to make "tough decisions" for more energy to be made and used in the UK.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Our mission is for clean power by 2030 because clean, homegrown energy is the best way to protect billpayers and boost Britain's energy independence.

"Securing Britain's clean energy future will require improving infrastructure to get renewable electricity on the grid. Without this infrastructure, we will never deliver clean power for the British people."It is important we take people with us and are considering ways to ensure communities who live near new clean energy infrastructure can see the benefits of this.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know