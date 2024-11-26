Vauxhall owner Stellantis has announced plans to shut its Luton van-making factory, putting more than 1,100 jobs at risk.

Stellantis said it plans to shut the site next April but it is hoping to transfer “hundreds” of jobs to the group’s Vauxhall site in Ellesmere Port.

It is now in consultation with unions and employees over the proposals, which will also see it invest £50m into the Ellesmere Port factory, Cheshire.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South & South Bedfordshire posted on X saying the announcement was "deeply troubling for the town."

"Luton depends on these high-quality manufacturing jobs to drive local growth and support national prosperity.

"The Vauxhall plant is part of the fabric of Luton’s heritage and vital to our local economy. For over a century, generations of Lutonians have worked there, contributing to the production of vehicles like the Vivaro van. These efforts have created jobs and attracted investment.

Vauxhall's owner said it would "offer relocation support to facilitate employees wishing to transfer to the Ellesmere Port site with an attractive package".

“Dedicated comprehensive job support, including opportunities for retraining for all employees affected, will also be implemented in the very active Luton area, just one mile from the international airport," a spokesman added.

“At the same time, Stellantis will work with local government and local employers to identify new employment opportunities within the Luton area for Stellantis employees who might be impacted by this proposal if it goes ahead.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know