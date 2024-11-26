Play Brightcove video

George Taylor filmed himself steering with his knees and took phone calls at the wheel before crashing into Catherine Davies' car

A teenage driver who ploughed into a woman's car, leaving her paralysed from the neck down, because he was using his phone at the wheel has been jailed.

George Taylor was making calls and recording videos in the moments before he failed to see the Skoda Fabia waiting to turn right in front of him as he drove his VW Golf on the A47 on 18 January last year.

Driving the car that Taylor smashed into was Catherine Davies, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the crash. She will now need care for the rest of her life and can no longer talk or walk.

Nineteen-year-old Taylor, of from Cage Lane in Ely, was jailed for two years at Norwich Crown Court, having admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

Police analysis of Taylor’s mobile phone found that he had been using it throughout his journey, including making two calls, sending one text and recording five videos.

Catherine Davies was a "fit and healthy" woman before the crash, police said. Credit: Norfolk Police

The videos showed him driving at speed and overtaking other vehicles while using his knees on his steering wheel. He had held his licence for less than 12 weeks at the time of the collision.

Ms Davies' father said she had always been a "gregarious person" with a "great sense of humour".

"She had a strong work ethic and would put her hand to anything and everything. She also dotes on her son," he said.

"I'll never forget that day when we were told she had been in an accident, and then arriving at the hospital to be facing the reality that we may lose her.

"To hear that my only daughter may not survive was heart-breaking and, as her dad, all I wanted to do was make everything better for her.

"The past 22 months have been traumatic and while I can’t change anything, I hope that by speaking out I can make others aware of what can happen on the roads.

"Catherine’s life was changed in a split-second, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

"My focus now is to help Catherine and her son as much as I can to make their lives as comfortable as possible."

Sgt Callum Walchester of Norfolk Police said: "This is a deeply tragic case which, like many collisions, could have been entirely avoidable.

"George Taylor didn’t set out on the morning of 18 January intending to cause unimaginable injuries to another person but sadly that is exactly what he did.

"Catherine was a fit and healthy mother who now, as a result of Taylor’s actions, will live out the rest of her life paralysed and requiring lifelong care and support.

"George Taylor made multiple decisions to use his mobile phone that day and in doing so put himself and everyone else at significant risk. It was Catherine who has paid the price."

