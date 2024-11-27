Major searches of a waste site will be carried out in the search for a man who is thought to have been murdered and dumped in landfill.

Cumali Turhan, 45, was last heard from in the early hours of Tuesday and his disappearance is now being treated as murder, said Essex Police.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, detectives said they would be searching a landfill site in the county in the hope of finding his body.

They said based on the evidence gathered so far, they no longer believed Mr Turhan was alive.

They have identified a man as a suspect and are working to locate him, though he is thought to have fled the country.

Mr Turhan was in The Globe pub on Rainsford Road in Chelmsford in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police believe he may have later been in Barista on Duke Street, where forensic investigations took place over the weekend.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to murder, and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The search for Mr Turhan will centre on a 5,000 sq m area at the landfill site, said Det Supt Ash Howard.

"This is methodical work which will take time, and we will not rush it," he told reporters.

"We are committed to finding answers for Cumali's family."

More follows.

