Three hundred people have been warned not to return to their homes after a severe flood warning was issued amid rising river levels.

The most severe warning - which means there is a risk to life - has been put in place at Yarwell Mill near Peterborough on the River Nene.

The Environment Agency issued the alert at 11.45am on Thursday for the stretch of river between Elton and Wansford in Cambridgeshire, to Yarwell in Northamptonshire.

Police said residents at Yarwell Mill had been advised to leave their homes over the past few days as many of the roads at the country park had already been underwater.

The residents' association for the park said on Facebook: "We made it through the night but you can see the water is now moving into the park at pace.

"It’s advisable to leave while the weather is good and allow the emergency services to do their work. This looks like being the worst flooding experience so far."

Owners Monte Carlo Parks said it had been "touch and go" at the site since the start of the week.

A spokesperson said the water had topped the river banks earlier today and had already covered the nearby flood plain.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has launched boats to help people at the park and has been at the site since around 2.30am on 27 November.

Teams have been liaising with managers at the site and other emergency services to help people get out safely.

North Northamptonshire Council has been in regular contact with the site’s management company since the weekend and have also been working to safeguard the most vulnerable people at the site.

The council has set up a rest centre at Oundle Library to support anyone who needs help.

The Local Resilience Forum is continuing to co-ordinate the operation at the scene.

Supt Steve Freeman, who is heading up the operation, said: “Since this was declared a major incident on Monday, we have been advising residents at Yarwell Mill to evacuate.

"A severe flood warning has now been issued at the site and to prioritise everyone’s safety, I would strongly advise that everyone there evacuates until it is safe to return.

"So if you haven’t already left, you need to do so now. There is a serious risk to life by staying as the water levels there continue to rise."

Earlier in the week heavy rain caused by Storm Bert meant people living at Billing Aquadrome in West Northamptonshire were forced to leave their riverside homes.

Flooding at Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire Credit: PA Images

Police said the site at Billing was still inaccessible due to flooding.

Communities are asked to remain alert, be prepared and sign up to receive free flood warnings by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/flood.

