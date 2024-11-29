An airport "meet-and-greet" driver has been jailed after killing a much-loved grandmother while he was at the wheel of a customer's Range Rover.

Naeem Shahani, 39, was jailed for two years and four months and disqualified from driving for more than six years for causing the collision.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he had been driving the customer's Range Rover back to Stansted Airport when he lost control on a bend and crashed into a Mitsubishi Shogun coming the other way on Parsonage Road in Takeley on 26 September 2022.

The front seat passenger in the Shogun, Phyllis Willis, 84, from Braintree, died at the scene despite the efforts of people who tried to help her.

The court heard Phyllis Willis was still very active at the age of 84. Credit: Essex Police

Her friend Lynn Smith, who was driving to a bus stop after a day spent shopping together, spent two weeks in hospital with multiple injuries.

The court was told the crash had had a "devastating" impact on Ms Smith's life.

In a victim statement, she said it was "frightening" to have her friend die next to her, and she was distressed that she had not been able to help her.

Shahani, of Sheppey Road, Dagenham, had denied causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving, but was found guilty after a five-day trial in October.

The court heard Shahani, who had been working for a company offering airport “meet and greet” services, had felt the "horror" of what he had done every day since the crash.

He had not been drinking or taking drugs and was not over the speed limit, the court heard.

Shahini was banned from driving for six years and four months, and will also have to take an extended driving re-test.

Prosecuting, Nick Wayne read a victim impact statement from Nigel Willis, Mrs Willis's son, said the family had felt the pain of her loss every day since the crash.

He said: "Our family are devastated by the sudden and unexpected death of our mother.

"Despite being in her 80s, she was still very active and going out most days, whether it was going to the shops or out with her sons, grandchildren and friends."

Mitigating, Peter Hunter apologised for Shahani to Mrs Willis' family, saying he had experienced the "horror" of the crash every day since.

Mr Hunter said Shahani had no previous convictions and that he had previously been "hard-working and reliable".

He said: "He has travel anxiety and he can't travel as a passenger in the car.

"It will never leave him. He will always see it for every day for the rest of his life."

