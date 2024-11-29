A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night shooting left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police were called to Abbotswood Road in Luton shortly after 1am on Thursday after reports a man had been shot.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is being treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Det Insp Scott Fowler said: “We know incidents involving firearms raise a lot of concern amongst local residents, however we would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“We know that the community is the best source of information and intelligence, that is why we are appealing to the public to report what they know.”

