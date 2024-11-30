A "selfish" driver who was suffering from sleep problems has been jailed after dropping off at the wheel and seriously injuring a woman coming in the opposite direction.

Gabriel Ferreira, 20, initially tried to pretend a man called Chris had been driving his car, and that he had fled the scene of the crash.

But he later admitted that he had been driving home to Watton after a Saturday night out in Norwich at 4.20am on 11 February when he ran head-on into a white Corsa.

The female driver, in her 40s, was left with two broken legs and a fractured spine and had to be cut free from her car by firefighters and paramedics.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Ferreira, of Lancaster Avenue, Watton, admitted that he had previously seen his doctor about issues with falling asleep but had failed to tell the DVLA.

Ferreira admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He was jailed for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years and told he must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Sgt Ben Hawkins, said: “This case highlights the importance of drivers taking personal responsibility when driving on our roads. While many see driving as a right, with it comes a responsibility for other road users.

“Anyone driving with the knowledge that they may have a medical condition needs to think very seriously before getting behind the wheel.

"In this case we have seen the devastation caused to an innocent road user, who could have lost her life, due to the selfish actions of another and we welcome the custodial sentence."

