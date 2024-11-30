Man jailed for life after 'horrific' murder and random knife attack in Essex

A murderer who stabbed two men in the face and back after an argument has been jailed for life.

Barry Mooney, 55, killed 53-year-old Gary Hindle while sat on a bench in Westcliff, Essex before seriously injuring a second man.

Mooney was caught on CCTV having a short interaction with 53-year-old Gary Hindle in Hamlet Court Road at 6pm on Thursday 18 July.

Both men were sitting on a bench, when Mooney walked over to a tree and got out a large knife and stabbed Mr Hindle repeatedly, leaving him to bleed to death.

Mooney then attacked another man, who was just passing by. He is said to have suffered life-changing injuries to his face.

Basildon Crown Court heard that after the attacks, Mooney stayed at the scene until police arrived, sitting on the bench clutching the knife.

After he was arrested, Mooney, who lived in Crowstone Road, threatened police officers and admitted he had attacked the two men.

He admitted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in court on Thursday 28 November and was jailed for life.

Upon sentencing, the judge told him he would not be eligible for parole for at least 26 years.

Mr Hindle's family said in a statement: "We are all shocked and devastated by the loss of our much-loved son, dad, brother and partner.

"He has been taken from us in such a tragic way and it's something no family should ever have to go through.

"Gary was one of a kind and had a heart of gold. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him dearly."

Detective Inspector Lisa Hurrell, who led the investigation, said: "My thoughts, and those of my team, are with Gary’s family today, and the other victim in this case.

"Over the last few months they have experienced unimaginable pain and I am just pleased we have been able to hold Barry Mooney accountable for what he has done.

"This was a horrific, unprovoked attack that has had the most tragic of consequences.

"No court result or sentence will ever bring Gary back but I hope this will help his family move forward."

