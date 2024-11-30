Police in Cambridgeshire are searching for a woman who has not been seen since getting into a taxi on Wednesday 27 November.

Lorraine Hiam, 68, was seen getting into the cab from her home in Church Road in the Fenland village of Christchurch at 3.30pm.

She is five foot tall, medium build and wears a short blonde wig. When she was last seen, she was wearing a long blue coat and was carrying a bag with a Christmas-themed design. In it was a tent and a sleeping bag. Detective Inspector Gavin Sylvester from Cambridgeshire Police said: "We have been carrying out numerous enquiries however we now have limited information which we can follow up, therefore I am asking for the public’s help to report any possible sightings of Lorraine.

"At the moment we have been unable to trace where she got a taxi to, however we believe she may have gone to a bus station and travelled to the Norfolk area, possibly Lowestoft."

Anyone who has seen Lorraine since Wednesday or who has information concerning her whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 235 of 28 November.

