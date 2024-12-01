The grandmother of an Essex man who was found dead in a lift shaft in a Turkish hotel has said she believes he was murdered.

Tyler Kerry, 20, was found on Friday morning at the bottom of the lift shaft in the hotel he was staying at in Antalya.

The labourer, who lived with his grandmother Collette and grandfather, Ray, was on his first family holiday abroad at the all-inclusive Trendy Lara resort hotel in Antalya when the incident took place.

The family had flown out just days before.

Grandmother Collette Kerry, who is still in Turkey, said: "This is not a tragic accident and I just feel like nobody is listening to me. It's like they just want to sweep it under the carpet and get shut of us.

"The local police came on Friday but they haven't spoken to us since at all. Apparently they were here in the hotel earlier but they didn't come and speak to us."

Tyler Kerry with his brother and his grandparents Credit: Family photograph

Mrs Kerry said that all nine members of the party were enjoying their evening on Thursday at the resort.

She and her husband and the younger members of the group went to bed at around 10pm.

Tyler stayed up with his cousin, Nathan, and brother, Mason, to enjoy the entertainment in the hotel.

Nathan and Mason said that Tyler fell asleep on a sofa in the hotel lobby. They left him there to go and get a drink but when they returned, he was gone, they said.

His jacket and t-shirt had been left behind, but there was no sign of him.

"The boys collected his clothes and took them up to his room, expecting him to be there," Tyler's grandfather, Ray, said. "But they got to the room and he hadn't been back.

"They started calling out for him and searching up and down the hotel. They got down to the basement, where there is a restaurant and two members of staff pointed toward the lift shaft and there he was."

Tyler Kerry was on holiday with his family when the tragedy occurred Credit: Alex Price/PA

Tyler was found wearing just his boxer shorts and socks. The rest of his clothes and his vape was found on other floors of the hotel.

Mrs Kerry said: "We have found blood in all different areas of this hotel. His vape, which I have because the police handed it back to me, is covered in blood. That wasn't found with him, it was found on another floor of the hotel.

"We've found blood on the floor and in another lift shaft. It's in lots of other places in the hotel. It doesn't look like any forensic evidence has been taken at all. "We've been taking photographs of it all in the hopes that this is investigated properly, because this needs to be a murder investigation.

"I'm worried that he might have been attacked and that someone put him down the lift shaft to make it look like a suicide or an accident.

"But he's not that kind of boy. No way."

Trendy Lara Hotel in Antalya Credit: Facebook/Trendy Hotels

ITV News Anglia have contacted Turkish Police for information but they have not yet responded.

The Turkish Embassy has also been approached, but not yet replied.

In a statement, the UK's Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey."Tyler's uncle, Alex Price, has set up a Gofundme to try to raise money for funeral costs.

Mr Price said: "People make plans and save for this kind of thing, but he was a young lad, with his life ahead of him.

"Nobody expects to lose someone at that age.

"He was a really lovely, energetic young lad. He was settled with his girlfriend and they were planning on moving in together.

"He was very family orientated, loved his younger siblings and cousins. We were a close family and although he was a big Man United fan, he loved Southend Utd too and we would go and watch them together.

"I just can't believe this has happened. I'm devastated. We all are."

