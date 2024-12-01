The King’s Sandringham estate has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with a mile-long illuminated lights trail.

The annual after-dark experience has been rejigged for 2024.

Luminate Sandringham features a tunnel of thousands of fairy lights, interactive play including a light beam game, and a “fire tree”.

Visitors can also take part in its Make a Wish section by writing their Christmas wishes on gift tags to be hung among the lights.

A field of coloured roses at the Luminate light show. Credit: PA Images

Other elements in the Norfolk estate include a Christmas tree maze and a brightly-lit tree house.

There is also a vintage fair on the site, with a helter skelter and a big wheel, along with festive food stalls.

The light trail takes people through the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk Credit: PA Images

The King and the royal family usually spend Christmas each year on Charles’s estate.

Sandringham House has been the private home for generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

Royal Christmases usually feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

A tunnel of lights at Luminate in Sandringham Credit: PA Images

Luminate Sandringham runs nightly from 21 November to 24 December.

Tickets must be pre-booked online.

