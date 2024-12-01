Man charged with stealing 96 bottles of Baileys from Sainsburys

A man will appear in court after being charged with stealing 96 bottles of Baileys.

Riyas Zafeer, 41, of Littlefield Road in Edgeware was driving in Harpenden when he was spotted by neighbourhood police officers on November 18.

They stopped him on the B197 in Great North Road and arrested him.

The bottles of the Christmas favourite were worth £2,107.20 were stolen from Sainsbury’s in High Street in Harpenden over two days.

Hertfordshire Police said that they had been working with staff to target prolific offenders.

He will appear before magistrates in St Albans on Tuesday (December 3).

