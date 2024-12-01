A family has paid tribute to a mother who died after being hit by a suspected stolen car.

Mary Kinsey, 74, was walking on Church Road in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on 19 November when she was fatally injured in the collision with a white Nissan GTR car.

Mrs Kinsey was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died of her injuries.

Her family said she was a loving and caring woman who was taken from her husband Ken and sons Mark and Jonathan in a "terrible collision".

In a tribute, they said: "She enjoyed meeting her friends and going for walks along the prom in her hometown.

"A keen gardener, she spent a lot of time tending her plants, while she had previously been a keen badminton player.

"Mary was taken from us in a terrible collision and will sadly by missed by so many."

An 18-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle-taking, failing to stop after a collision, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to report a collision.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 19 December.

