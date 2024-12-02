Play Brightcove video

The body of a 20-year-old who died while on his first holiday abroad will be flown back to the UK tonight, as his heartbroken family continue to push for answers.

Tyler Kerry from Basildon, was found at the bottom of a lift shaft in a Turkish hotel on the second night of a family holiday.

The Labourer had traveled with his grandparents, girlfriend, siblings and cousins to Antalya, looking forward to enjoying an all-inclusive resort.

His girlfriend, Molly Underdown, took a selfie with him on the aeroplane. Days later, she returned back to the UK without him.

Tyler Kerry and girlfriend Molly Underdown on their way to Turkey Credit: Family photo

Ms Underdown told ITV News Anglia: "I had to fly out there with him and come home without him. He was the best boyfriend I could wish for, ever. His laugh and his smile.

"His humour, his dancing. We need justice. We need to know what's happened to our boy, who we miss so much."

Tyler's brother, Mason, had been with him on the night he died.

After falling asleep in the hotel lobby, Tyler disappeared. The family began a frantic search, eventually finding him at the bottom of the elevator shaft.

He was wearing just his underwear and socks.

Mason Kerry said: "Molly saw him first and she just dropped down to her knees and started screaming and crying. I knew what Molly had seen.

"I went and done the same. It ruined me. I was begging him to get up for ages and ages. I was trying to get into the elevator shaft but it was locked."

Tyler and his brother, Mason, with their grandparents, Collette and Ray Kerry Credit: Family photo

Tyler lived with his grandparents Collette and Ray Kerry.

They'd taken him - and the rest of the family - to the all-inclusive Trendy Lara resort.

Mrs Kerry said she feels that the Turkish police's investigation has not been thorough enough, and that she believes he was murdered.

She said: "I wanted to treat them to an enjoyable holiday and it turned into a nightmare. I am living a living nightmare right now.

"I haven't woken up to it yet. I can't get my head around what has happened. And I feel everything is getting brushed under the carpet."

ITV News Anglia has contacted the Turkish Police force and the Turkish Embassy for comment.

The British Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey."

