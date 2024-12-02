A critically endangered shark has been found washed up on a beach popular for walking.

The dead Tope shark was found on the Leas beach at Walton, Essex, by the Tendring Seal Watch group.

Posting about the discovery on Facebook on Friday, the group said it was an "unusual sighting", but said there are more sharks in Essex waters than people might think.

"We do actually get four types of shark along the Tendring coast," they said.

"The small lesser spotted Dogfish, Smooth-hound, Spurdogs and the biggest being the Tope.

"Only a few small Tope tend to come inshore but some of the bigger ones can be found 10 miles or more out."

The Tope is listed as critically endangered by the IUCN Red List.

