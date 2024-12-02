Man died after pub fight in Northampton named as Charles O'Sullivan

Detectives investigating after a man died after a pub fight in Northamptonshire have named the victim as Charles O'Sullivan.

Known as Charlie, the 43 year-old died suddenly at home in the early hours of Sunday, November 24.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after it transpired that Mr O'Sullivan had been involved in an incident at Rosie O'Leary's pub in Fish Street in Northampton the day before.

Mr O'Sullivan's partner has issued a photograph and tribute through Northamptonshire Police.

She writes: "Charlie always went above and beyond for people. Anyone who needed help in any way, he would always be there.

"He had such a way of charming people, everyone loved him.

"Charlie always said I was the smart one of the two of us, but he had an annoying way of always being right.

"He loved fiercely – if you were loved by Charlie then you knew it.

"He would never stand for injustice and had a strong sense of right and wrong.

"I see all these traits in our little girl, who idolises her dad. We are heartbroken without him."

