A drink driver who smashed into a parked car and fled the scene was discovered hiding in his bed after the crash.

Police body cam footage showed Karl Coleman, form Wisbech, under a duvet as police entered his bedroom.

He asked if they could "speak to me tomorrow" but officers took a breath test which revealed Coleman was twice the drink drive limit.

When officers asked where his car was he replied "don't know".

Coleman, 45, had crashed his Hyundai Tucson into a parked car in Grosvenor Road in Wisbech at about 10pm on 21 October.

Police said he had failed to report the crash, and walked to his home in Lime Avenue.

But a witness who spotted him being unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol reported him to officers.

He was arrested after providing a breath sample of 86 – more than double the legal limit of 35.

Coleman appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 29 November where he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £400 after admitting drink driving and failing to stop after a collision.

PC Kirsty Hulley said: “Coleman tried to hide what he had done by leaving the scene and not reporting the collision to us, however, thanks to a member of the public who did the right thing, we were able to arrest Coleman and put him before the courts where he has now been disqualified from driving.”

The case comes as the force launches its festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

